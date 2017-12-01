Man charged with six New Castle bank and convenience store robbe - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Man charged with six New Castle bank and convenience store robberies

Posted: Updated:
By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
Connect
NEW CASTLE, Pa. -

A man has been charged with six robberies at New Castle banks and convenience stores in the last four months.

Authorities say 32-year-old, Eric Barbati of New Castle has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh as of Friday.

According to the indictment, Barbati robbed the BFS Convenience store on August 26, then robbed the Red Apple Convenient store on August 31.

The indictment states he robbed Market 24 on both September 4 and 7 and is accused of robbing PNC Bank on September 5 and Huntington Bank on September 11.

Authorities say Barbati could face a total maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a fine of $250,000, or both at each count.

The investigation was conducted by the FBI, the Hermitage Police Department, the New Wilmington Borough Police Department, New Castle Police Department, and Neshannock Township Police Department.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • YPD invites community to donate to Fill a Cruiser event this weekend

    YPD invites community to donate to Fill a Cruiser event this weekend

    Friday, December 1 2017 6:58 PM EST2017-12-01 23:58:12 GMT

    Youngstown Police Association is sponsoring a Fill a Cruiser event on Saturday at St. Christine's church.

    More >>

    Youngstown Police Association is sponsoring a Fill a Cruiser event on Saturday at St. Christine's church.

    More >>

  • Ohio State Highway Patrol gives tips for upcoming winter weather

    Ohio State Highway Patrol gives tips for upcoming winter weather

    Friday, December 1 2017 6:55 PM EST2017-12-01 23:55:20 GMT

    The Ohio State Highway Patrol is giving drivers tips to for the upcoming winter weather.

    More >>

    The Ohio State Highway Patrol is giving drivers tips to for the upcoming winter weather.

    More >>

  • Trailer in Liberty catches fire, no one injured

    Trailer in Liberty catches fire, no one injured

    Friday, December 1 2017 6:41 PM EST2017-12-01 23:41:38 GMT

    Several fire departments are battling a fire in Liberty Friday night after a trailer caught fire. Authorities say neighbors saw the flames around 5:30 p.m.  The caller seemed to think someone was home because they saw a car in the driveway, but officials say no one was home or injured during the fire.  Officials say there is heavy damage done to the trailer. This is a developing story. Stick with 21 News for the latest details as information becomes available. 

    More >>

    Several fire departments are battling a fire in Liberty Friday night after a trailer caught fire. Authorities say neighbors saw the flames around 5:30 p.m.  The caller seemed to think someone was home because they saw a car in the driveway, but officials say no one was home or injured during the fire.  Officials say there is heavy damage done to the trailer. This is a developing story. Stick with 21 News for the latest details as information becomes available. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms