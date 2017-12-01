Man charged with six New Castle bank and convenience store robberies

A man has been charged with six robberies at New Castle banks and convenience stores in the last four months.

Authorities say 32-year-old, Eric Barbati of New Castle has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh as of Friday.

According to the indictment, Barbati robbed the BFS Convenience store on August 26, then robbed the Red Apple Convenient store on August 31.

The indictment states he robbed Market 24 on both September 4 and 7 and is accused of robbing PNC Bank on September 5 and Huntington Bank on September 11.

Authorities say Barbati could face a total maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a fine of $250,000, or both at each count.

The investigation was conducted by the FBI, the Hermitage Police Department, the New Wilmington Borough Police Department, New Castle Police Department, and Neshannock Township Police Department.