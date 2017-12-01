Troopers seize 32 pounds of marijuana in I-80 traffic stop

A traffic stop on Interstate 80 in Summit County lead Troopers to 32 pounds of marijuana.

Authorities say they stopped the rented 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan for a turn signal violation on November 21.

According to the report, troopers detected a strong odor of raw marijuana during the stop.

After searching the vehicle, Officials found $96,000 worth of marijuana in the vehicle.

The driver, 34-year-old Derek Summering of Colorado was charged with possession and trafficking in marijuana, both third degree felonies.

Summering was booked in the Summit County Jail.