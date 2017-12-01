East Liverpool kicks off the Christmas season this weekend

The city of East Liverpool is kicking off the Christmas season with the annual Light Up Night and Christmas parade.

Officials announced the theme for this year's event is "Spreading the Joy".

The parade begins at 6 p.m. on Saturday. Registration starts at 4 p.m. and the line-up begins at 5 p.m.

The line up begins on Wayne Wells Flooring 420 E. 5th Street.

Located on site will be a "Fill A Truck", where people can donate non-perishable foods, new toys and new clothing to The Salvation Army for Christmas.

Businesses downtown did a window decorating contest that will be judged during the event. First, second and third place winners will be awarded a plaque.