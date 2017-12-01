Toys R Us recalls 6,000 craft kits for possible mold - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Toys R Us recalls 6,000 craft kits for possible mold

Posted: Updated:
By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
Connect

Toys R Us is recalling 6,000 "totally me!" clay craft kits for possible mold in the clay.

The kits have been sold nationwide at Babies R Us and Toys R Us from January 2017 to October 2017.

Officials say the company has received three reports of mold in the clay but no injuries have been reported.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled craft kits and return them to Babies"R"Us or Toys"R"Us for a full refund or store credit.

The model number of the clay kit is AD11244 and is printed on the bottom of the box.

The clay craft kit contains:

  • Two bricks of air dry acrylic paints
  • Paint brush
  • Three sculpting tools
  • Plastic rolling in
  • Sponge
  • 19.5" x 15.25" instructional work mat
  • Two texture rollers
  • plastic clay cutting tool

  • More NewsMore>>

  • YPD invites community to donate to Fill a Cruiser event this weekend

    YPD invites community to donate to Fill a Cruiser event this weekend

    Friday, December 1 2017 6:58 PM EST2017-12-01 23:58:12 GMT

    Youngstown Police Association is sponsoring a Fill a Cruiser event on Saturday at St. Christine's church.

    More >>

    Youngstown Police Association is sponsoring a Fill a Cruiser event on Saturday at St. Christine's church.

    More >>

  • Ohio State Highway Patrol gives tips for upcoming winter weather

    Ohio State Highway Patrol gives tips for upcoming winter weather

    Friday, December 1 2017 6:55 PM EST2017-12-01 23:55:20 GMT

    The Ohio State Highway Patrol is giving drivers tips to for the upcoming winter weather.

    More >>

    The Ohio State Highway Patrol is giving drivers tips to for the upcoming winter weather.

    More >>

  • Trailer in Liberty catches fire, no one injured

    Trailer in Liberty catches fire, no one injured

    Friday, December 1 2017 6:41 PM EST2017-12-01 23:41:38 GMT

    Several fire departments are battling a fire in Liberty Friday night after a trailer caught fire. Authorities say neighbors saw the flames around 5:30 p.m.  The caller seemed to think someone was home because they saw a car in the driveway, but officials say no one was home or injured during the fire.  Officials say there is heavy damage done to the trailer. This is a developing story. Stick with 21 News for the latest details as information becomes available. 

    More >>

    Several fire departments are battling a fire in Liberty Friday night after a trailer caught fire. Authorities say neighbors saw the flames around 5:30 p.m.  The caller seemed to think someone was home because they saw a car in the driveway, but officials say no one was home or injured during the fire.  Officials say there is heavy damage done to the trailer. This is a developing story. Stick with 21 News for the latest details as information becomes available. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms