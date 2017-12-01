Toys R Us recalls 6,000 craft kits for possible mold

Toys R Us is recalling 6,000 "totally me!" clay craft kits for possible mold in the clay.

The kits have been sold nationwide at Babies R Us and Toys R Us from January 2017 to October 2017.

Officials say the company has received three reports of mold in the clay but no injuries have been reported.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled craft kits and return them to Babies"R"Us or Toys"R"Us for a full refund or store credit.

The model number of the clay kit is AD11244 and is printed on the bottom of the box.

The clay craft kit contains: