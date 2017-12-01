Gloria Jones and Fireline Inc. donate to grade school success pr - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Gloria Jones and Fireline Inc. donate to grade school success program

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Gloria Jones and Fireline Inc. are now sponsors of the Valley's Success After 6 initiative at Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School in the Youngstown.

Success After 6 is an initiative in seven elementary schools in both Youngstown and Girard.

The program provides tutoring, vision screenings, food pantries and family engagement in grades kindergarten through sixth.

It also provides after-school programming with academic support and enrichment opportunities for 100 children in each school. 

Gloria Jones, her son David Jones and representatives from Fireline Inc., presented United Way with a check for $50,000  in honor of her late husband Roger D. Jones.

"We are honored to receive such amazing support from Gloria Jones and her family. We hope to honor her husband through all the positive work we are doing within the Success After 6 initiative." said Bob Hannon, President of the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley.  "Our United Way is working to break down barriers that our students and families face so they can achieve success, and we can only do that through great community partnerships like this one with Fireline."

