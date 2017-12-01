State Highway Patrol investigating crash in North Jackson - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

State Highway Patrol investigating crash in North Jackson

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
NORTH JACKSON, Ohio -

Police are on the scene of a crash Friday afternoon on Mahoning Avenue and North Lipkey Road in North Jackson.

Troopers say a semi truck was stopped and trying to make a left turn when a woman driving an SUV couldn't stop in time, tried to swerve, and crashed into the back end.

Troopers on scene say the female is out of the vehicle and is being transported to the hospital for a serious arm injury.

Crews are on scene investigating and directing traffic. 

Authorities say one lane on Mahoning Avenue is closed.

This is a developing story. Stick with 21 News for the latest information as details become available. 

