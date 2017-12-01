Veteran opens Hermitage soap store - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Veteran opens Hermitage soap store

Posted: Updated:
By Matt Stone, Reporter
Connect
HERMITAGE, Pa. -

A local veteran is leaving behind years of serving her country on the front lines to open up her own store in Hermitage.

Gia Hart-Kokor is retiring this month as a First Sergeant in the Army after 24 years

She is opening a store that specializes in soaps on East State street in the Brannon Square Plaza called Maison-de-savon, House of Soap.

Recently Hart was assigned to the unit that runs the ROTC program for YSU & KSU.  

  • More NewsMore>>

  • YPD invites community to donate to Fill a Cruiser event this weekend

    YPD invites community to donate to Fill a Cruiser event this weekend

    Friday, December 1 2017 6:58 PM EST2017-12-01 23:58:12 GMT

    Youngstown Police Association is sponsoring a Fill a Cruiser event on Saturday at St. Christine's church.

    More >>

    Youngstown Police Association is sponsoring a Fill a Cruiser event on Saturday at St. Christine's church.

    More >>

  • Ohio State Highway Patrol gives tips for upcoming winter weather

    Ohio State Highway Patrol gives tips for upcoming winter weather

    Friday, December 1 2017 6:55 PM EST2017-12-01 23:55:20 GMT

    The Ohio State Highway Patrol is giving drivers tips to for the upcoming winter weather.

    More >>

    The Ohio State Highway Patrol is giving drivers tips to for the upcoming winter weather.

    More >>

  • Trailer in Liberty catches fire, no one injured

    Trailer in Liberty catches fire, no one injured

    Friday, December 1 2017 6:41 PM EST2017-12-01 23:41:38 GMT

    Several fire departments are battling a fire in Liberty Friday night after a trailer caught fire. Authorities say neighbors saw the flames around 5:30 p.m.  The caller seemed to think someone was home because they saw a car in the driveway, but officials say no one was home or injured during the fire.  Officials say there is heavy damage done to the trailer. This is a developing story. Stick with 21 News for the latest details as information becomes available. 

    More >>

    Several fire departments are battling a fire in Liberty Friday night after a trailer caught fire. Authorities say neighbors saw the flames around 5:30 p.m.  The caller seemed to think someone was home because they saw a car in the driveway, but officials say no one was home or injured during the fire.  Officials say there is heavy damage done to the trailer. This is a developing story. Stick with 21 News for the latest details as information becomes available. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms