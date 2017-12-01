Volunteers take part in Homeless Walk in Youngstown - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Volunteers take part in Homeless Walk in Youngstown

Posted: Updated:
By Matt Stone, Reporter
Connect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Although record cold temperatures have yet to be an issue this year, those running local shelters in the area are spreading the word that there are warm places to stay for people who have nowhere to go.

Multiple Youngstown area social service agencies gathered Friday and walked from The Covelli Centre to Our Community Kitchen on Mahoning Avenue.

The effort was meant to draw attention to the area's Cold Weather Emergency Shelter Program. 
The mission is to find homeless families places to stay at night.

Anyone needing a warm place to sleep can call the Help Hotline Crisis Center at 2-1-1. 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • YPD invites community to donate to Fill a Cruiser event this weekend

    YPD invites community to donate to Fill a Cruiser event this weekend

    Friday, December 1 2017 6:58 PM EST2017-12-01 23:58:12 GMT

    Youngstown Police Association is sponsoring a Fill a Cruiser event on Saturday at St. Christine's church.

    More >>

    Youngstown Police Association is sponsoring a Fill a Cruiser event on Saturday at St. Christine's church.

    More >>

  • Ohio State Highway Patrol gives tips for upcoming winter weather

    Ohio State Highway Patrol gives tips for upcoming winter weather

    Friday, December 1 2017 6:55 PM EST2017-12-01 23:55:20 GMT

    The Ohio State Highway Patrol is giving drivers tips to for the upcoming winter weather.

    More >>

    The Ohio State Highway Patrol is giving drivers tips to for the upcoming winter weather.

    More >>

  • Trailer in Liberty catches fire, no one injured

    Trailer in Liberty catches fire, no one injured

    Friday, December 1 2017 6:41 PM EST2017-12-01 23:41:38 GMT

    Several fire departments are battling a fire in Liberty Friday night after a trailer caught fire. Authorities say neighbors saw the flames around 5:30 p.m.  The caller seemed to think someone was home because they saw a car in the driveway, but officials say no one was home or injured during the fire.  Officials say there is heavy damage done to the trailer. This is a developing story. Stick with 21 News for the latest details as information becomes available. 

    More >>

    Several fire departments are battling a fire in Liberty Friday night after a trailer caught fire. Authorities say neighbors saw the flames around 5:30 p.m.  The caller seemed to think someone was home because they saw a car in the driveway, but officials say no one was home or injured during the fire.  Officials say there is heavy damage done to the trailer. This is a developing story. Stick with 21 News for the latest details as information becomes available. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms