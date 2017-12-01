Volunteers take part in Homeless Walk in Youngstown

Although record cold temperatures have yet to be an issue this year, those running local shelters in the area are spreading the word that there are warm places to stay for people who have nowhere to go.

Multiple Youngstown area social service agencies gathered Friday and walked from The Covelli Centre to Our Community Kitchen on Mahoning Avenue.

The effort was meant to draw attention to the area's Cold Weather Emergency Shelter Program.

The mission is to find homeless families places to stay at night.

Anyone needing a warm place to sleep can call the Help Hotline Crisis Center at 2-1-1.