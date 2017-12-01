Girard robotics team holds lawn mower maintenance service this weekend

Girard High School's robotics team is hosting an annual lawn mower maintenance and winterization service event on Saturday.

In the back parking lot of the school, the team will members will be cleaning, changing the oil, sharpening and balancing the blades, and adding fuel stabilizer to lawn mowers.

Mowers can be dropped off between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Owners will be phoned the same day when mowers are available for pick up.

The charge for each lawn mower is $40.

A pick-up and delivery service is also available for $45. To schedule a pick up, call Ashraf Hadi at (330) 545-5431 ext. 130.

Proceeds from this Lawn Mower Maintenance and Winterization Service will benefit the Girard Robotics team and the Intermediate School and Jr. High LEGO League teams.