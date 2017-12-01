YPD invites community to donate to Fill a Cruiser event this weekend

Youngstown Police Association is sponsoring a Fill a Cruiser event on Saturday at St. Christine's church.

A cruiser will be parked in the parking lot of the church collecting unwrapped toys from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The department is asking the community to help support families that need a little extra help this Christmas.

Several people from local agencies will be there collecting presents.

Officials say with the help from the community, 22 families received toys last year.