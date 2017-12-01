East Liverpool teacher receives grant for STEM program - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

East Liverpool teacher receives grant for STEM program

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio -

A teacher in East Liverpool was chosen to be the recipient of a Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) grant from First Energy Corporation. 

First Energy awarded grants to 17 Teachers in Ohio Edison Area, totaling more than $14,000 to support educator-submitted projects 

The grants will be used for a variety of hands-on projects, workshops and teacher development programs.

Janis Pridemore from North Elementary School in East Liverpool will use the money to research house designs and build circuits to learn about switches, voltage, resistance and other electrical concepts.

As part of the program, recipients must submit a written summary and evaluation of their projects that will be shared with other educators 

