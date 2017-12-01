Red Cross helping family after mobile home in Liberty catches fire

Several fire departments were called to a fire that destroyed a mobile home on Craig Drive in Liberty Township Friday evening.

Authorities say neighbors saw the flames coming from the mobile home and called 9-1-1.

The caller seemed to think someone was home because they saw a car in the driveway, but officials say no one was home or injured during the fire.

Fire crews told 21 News there was heavy damage done to the mobile home.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

The Mahoning Valley Red Cross is assisting the family, both parents and three children, with food, shelter and clothing.

This is a developing story. Stick with 21 News for the latest details as information becomes available.