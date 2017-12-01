Trailer in Liberty catches fire, no one injured

Several fire departments are battling a fire in Liberty Friday night after a trailer caught fire.

Authorities say neighbors saw the flames around 5:30 p.m.

The caller seemed to think someone was home because they saw a car in the driveway, but officials say no one was home or injured during the fire.

Officials say there is heavy damage done to the trailer.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with 21 News for the latest details as information becomes available.