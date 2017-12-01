Ohio State Highway Patrol gives tips for upcoming winter weather - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Ohio State Highway Patrol gives tips for upcoming winter weather

Posted: Updated:
By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
Connect

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is giving drivers tips to for the upcoming winter weather.

Troopers say during the winter of 2016-2017, there were over 13,000 crashes on snow, ice or slush covered roads. 

Those crashes resulted in 26 deaths and over 3,000 injuries. 

Lieutenant Brian Holt says "In the event of a vehicle breakdown or traffic crash, motorists should turn on their hazard lights and safely position their vehicle as far off the road as possible, call #677 for assistance and remain int he vehicle until help arrives."

The patrol says if you do get stuck in the snow, ensure the tail pipe is free of all snow and debris to decrease the chance of carbon monoxide poisoning.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • YPD invites community to donate to Fill a Cruiser event this weekend

    YPD invites community to donate to Fill a Cruiser event this weekend

    Friday, December 1 2017 6:58 PM EST2017-12-01 23:58:12 GMT

    Youngstown Police Association is sponsoring a Fill a Cruiser event on Saturday at St. Christine's church.

    More >>

    Youngstown Police Association is sponsoring a Fill a Cruiser event on Saturday at St. Christine's church.

    More >>

  • Ohio State Highway Patrol gives tips for upcoming winter weather

    Ohio State Highway Patrol gives tips for upcoming winter weather

    Friday, December 1 2017 6:55 PM EST2017-12-01 23:55:20 GMT

    The Ohio State Highway Patrol is giving drivers tips to for the upcoming winter weather.

    More >>

    The Ohio State Highway Patrol is giving drivers tips to for the upcoming winter weather.

    More >>

  • Trailer in Liberty catches fire, no one injured

    Trailer in Liberty catches fire, no one injured

    Friday, December 1 2017 6:41 PM EST2017-12-01 23:41:38 GMT

    Several fire departments are battling a fire in Liberty Friday night after a trailer caught fire. Authorities say neighbors saw the flames around 5:30 p.m.  The caller seemed to think someone was home because they saw a car in the driveway, but officials say no one was home or injured during the fire.  Officials say there is heavy damage done to the trailer. This is a developing story. Stick with 21 News for the latest details as information becomes available. 

    More >>

    Several fire departments are battling a fire in Liberty Friday night after a trailer caught fire. Authorities say neighbors saw the flames around 5:30 p.m.  The caller seemed to think someone was home because they saw a car in the driveway, but officials say no one was home or injured during the fire.  Officials say there is heavy damage done to the trailer. This is a developing story. Stick with 21 News for the latest details as information becomes available. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms