Ohio State Highway Patrol gives tips for upcoming winter weather

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is giving drivers tips to for the upcoming winter weather.

Troopers say during the winter of 2016-2017, there were over 13,000 crashes on snow, ice or slush covered roads.

Those crashes resulted in 26 deaths and over 3,000 injuries.

Lieutenant Brian Holt says "In the event of a vehicle breakdown or traffic crash, motorists should turn on their hazard lights and safely position their vehicle as far off the road as possible, call #677 for assistance and remain int he vehicle until help arrives."

The patrol says if you do get stuck in the snow, ensure the tail pipe is free of all snow and debris to decrease the chance of carbon monoxide poisoning.