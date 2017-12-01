Local store and scout camp host International Peace Light event

JMJ Spiritual Connections on Canfield Road is hosting the International Peace Light starting this weekend.

The International Peace Light flame is available on December 1 through Christmas Eve.

On Saturday December 2, the International Peace Light will arrive at the Boy Scout Shop located at Camp Stambaugh in Canfield. The ceremony will be held at 10:30 a.m. by Scouts to transfer the Peace Light flame to the Scout Shop.

People of all faiths are welcome to come and receive the light and a wish for peace. Candles or lanterns are good tools to take home the light, but are not provided, so it is encouraged that people bring them to receive the flame.

Peace Light officials say it is best to have two people in a vehicle when traveling with the candle.

The International Peace Light will be available to everyone during limited hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4 to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. through Thursday December 21.

This year's sponsor in the United States is the Brooklyn and Queens Diocesan Catholic Committee on Scouting.