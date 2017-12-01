Statewide endangered missing adult alert canceled for Warren eld - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Statewide endangered missing adult alert canceled for Warren elderly couple

By Lauren Stebelton, Multi Media Producer
An endangered missing adult alert has been canceled by the Middletown Police Department statewide for an elderly couple from Warren.

Police were on the lookout for Joseph Bauer, 83, and Mary Ann Bauer, 76, of Celestial Drive. 

Middletown Police, located in southwest Ohio, originally issued the alert as endangered because Mr. Bauer suffers from Dementia and has a heart condition.

Police said the two were last seen in McHenry, Maryland around 3 a.m. Friday morning after appearing to become lost while trying to return home from a doctor's appointment in Pennsylvania.

