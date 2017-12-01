Police respond to standoff involving infant in Coitsville

Several law enforcement agencies have called off a standoff involving an infant near Coitsville.

Youngstown Police tell 21 News that shortly after 10 p.m. Crisis Response Team negotiators were called out to a home on the 4400 block of McGuffey Road.

Police say they are still investigating and cannot release many details.

However, officials with the department say the call is related to a report of a possible abduction earlier in the evening involving the suspect driving the child to the home from the south side, holding the child hostage.

Authorities say at this point the baby is now out of the home and is safe.

Police say the suspect, who they say is the child's father, made it out of the home possibly into the woods after the baby was handed over to police and were looking for him.

Several Valley law enforcement agencies assisted at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay connected with 21 News as more information becomes available.