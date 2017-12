The first weekend of December will feature far from December-like weather!

Saturday's highs will reach the upper 40s with dim sunshine.

Sunday will be sunny with highs near 50, and Monday's highs will make it into the low 50s!

Rain is likely all Tuesday and after the rain moves through big changes are on the way!

Expect highs to be in the 30s from the middle to later end of next week! Snow is possibility Friday but it's too soon to pinpoint any timing or amounts.