Vernon Township police charge man with murder of Greenville man - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Vernon Township police charge man with murder of Greenville man

Posted: Updated:
By Gabby Fellows, Multi Media Producer
Connect
FREDONIA, Pa. -

Vernon Township police have charged a Fredonia man with the murder of a Greenville man that happened Thursday night at a GNC vitamin store near State Route 322.

Adam Lee Greenlee, 34, was arraigned Saturday night on charges of homicide and robbery, according to Erie NBC affiliate WICU. 

On Friday morning, the body of a 21-year-old Patrick Kozminski was discovered inside the store in an aisle.

Police said Kozminski was stabbed several times in the head and neck. 

Police said when they originally tried to contact Greenlee, he fled. 

Officials said they were able to use the Mercer County Sheriff's Department to locate Greenlee at a home on Main Street in Fredonia. 

Police said they tried to contact him via cell phone, but he didn't answer.

They then secured a search warrant and made entry into the residence, but the residence was empty.

Tracking dogs were also used in the search.

Greenlee was eventually located at an Erie Walmart and taken into custody without incident, according to police.

The homicide is still under investigation. 

An autopsy for Kozminski is scheduled for tomorrow.
 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Lordstown grad catches Amazon's eye with tech talk

    Lordstown grad catches Amazon's eye with tech talk

    Saturday, December 2 2017 10:15 AM EST2017-12-02 15:15:04 GMT

    If you did a little cyber Monday shopping on Amazon, there's a good chance you saw a Lordstown grad on your screen at some point. Jon Prosser has been building a following in the tech community through YouTube. 

    More >>

    If you did a little cyber Monday shopping on Amazon, there's a good chance you saw a Lordstown grad on your screen at some point. Jon Prosser has been building a following in the tech community through YouTube. 

    More >>

  • Vernon Township police charge man with murder of Greenville man

    Vernon Township police charge man with murder of Greenville man

    Sunday, December 3 2017 4:10 AM EST2017-12-03 09:10:11 GMT

    Vernon Township police have charged a Fredonia man with the murder of a Greenville man that happened Thursday night at a GNC vitamin store near State Route 322.

    More >>

    Vernon Township police have charged a Fredonia man with the murder of a Greenville man that happened Thursday night at a GNC vitamin store near State Route 322.

    More >>

  • 1 dead after Leetonia house fire

    1 dead after Leetonia house fire

    Saturday, December 2 2017 9:41 PM EST2017-12-03 02:41:50 GMT

    Fire crews worked to put out a fire at a Leetonia home early Saturday morning that claimed the life of one man. 

    More >>

    Fire crews worked to put out a fire at a Leetonia home early Saturday morning that claimed the life of one man. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms