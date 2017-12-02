Vernon Township police charge man with murder of Greenville man

Vernon Township police have charged a Fredonia man with the murder of a Greenville man that happened Thursday night at a GNC vitamin store near State Route 322.

Adam Lee Greenlee, 34, was arraigned Saturday night on charges of homicide and robbery, according to Erie NBC affiliate WICU.

On Friday morning, the body of a 21-year-old Patrick Kozminski was discovered inside the store in an aisle.

Police said Kozminski was stabbed several times in the head and neck.

Police said when they originally tried to contact Greenlee, he fled.

Officials said they were able to use the Mercer County Sheriff's Department to locate Greenlee at a home on Main Street in Fredonia.

Police said they tried to contact him via cell phone, but he didn't answer.

They then secured a search warrant and made entry into the residence, but the residence was empty.

Tracking dogs were also used in the search.

Greenlee was eventually located at an Erie Walmart and taken into custody without incident, according to police.

The homicide is still under investigation.

An autopsy for Kozminski is scheduled for tomorrow.

