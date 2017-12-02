Vernon Twp police searching for person of interest in homicide

Vernon Township police are searching for a man in connection with a homicide that occurred Friday at a GNC store near State Route 322.

Police are looking for Adam Lee Greenlee, who is a person of interest in the case. Police said when they tried to contact him he fled.

Officials said they were able to use the Mercer County Sheriff's Department to locate Greenlee at a home on Main Street in Fredonia.

Police said they tried to contact him via cell phone, but he didn't answer. They then secured a search warrant and made entry into the residence.

When police made entry, they said Greenlee was not in the residence and that it was empty.

Police are asking the public for assistance in locating Greenlee. He is a white male and was last seen in gray coveralls.

