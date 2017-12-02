Brown, Portman share reactions to Senate passing tax reform bill

Reaction to the sweeping tax overhaul is spilling over onto social media after Republicans in the Senate mark their first major legislative victory.

Ohio lawmakers began weighing in on Twitter shortly after the bill passed 51 to 49 early Saturday morning.

"This should have been an opportunity to work together to cut taxes for working people. Instead Washington chose to cut taxes for corporations that send American jobs overseas, blow a hole in the deficit, & pay for it by cutting Medicare & kicking people off health insurance," Senator Sherrod posted on Twitter.

The Ohio Democratic Senator also posted a video to his Twitter feed where he showed a hard copy of the legislation containing what he calls "500 pages of special interest provisions, written in back rooms with lobbyists and no time for senators- let alone the American people- to read it before voting".

While Brown calls for a do-over on tax reform, Ohio Republican Senator Rob Portman shared his reaction on the social media site in stark contrast:

"BREAKING: After decades of talk and years of planning, the Senate passed historic reforms that will provide tax relief for #middleclass families, create more #jobs, and increase wages for American workers."

In a separate post, Portman says "this is once-in-a-generation #taxreform that will improve our economy and expand opportunity for all Americans. I look forward to working with the House to get this done."