Youngstown Police "Fill-A-Cruiser" to help those in need

It wasn't prisoners filling up a Youngstown police paddywagon, but Christmas presents for those less fortunate.

Youngstown Police held their annual "Fill-A-Cruiser" Campaign to support families that need a little extra help this Christmas.

People generously dropped off unwrapped toys at the parking lot across from St. Christine's Church, and others dropped off cash that will go towards gift cards to purchase holiday meals.

One anonymous donor drops off at least 4 bicycles every year according to police.

One woman who stopped by with her daughter last year donated a gift because she understood the struggle herself.

Patrol Officer George Wallace with Youngstown Police tells 21 News, "We had a mother come here last year with her daughter, she actually expressedhow her daughter wanted a bike, tht's all she wanted for Christmas. You could tell she didn't have exactly a lot herself, you know she's a mom starting off. And we were able to track her down and we were able to give her a bike. Give her daughter a bike for Christmas."

Long time Mahoning Valley youth coach Mike Cefalde of Austintown came out to donate, and says it's just the right thing to do.

"If our finest can spend time out here on a chilly day and help some kids then I think I can do my part and help also," Cefalde said.

Youngstown Police say anytime they can give back to the community it's a positive thing and it's awesome.