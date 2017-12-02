Mild temperatures and sunshine to end the weekend!

December has started off with some mild temperatures! The pleasant weather will continue for Sunday with highs near 50 degrees and plenty of sunshine!

A few more clouds will move in for the start of the work week, but highs will remain in the low 50's through Tuesday.

A chance for rain will come late Monday night, and then showers are expected throughout the day on Tuesday.

Following Tuesday's wet weather, Wednesday will be dry, but temperatures will be much colder for the remainder of the week with highs only reaching the low 30's.