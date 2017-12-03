Liberty Street re-opens after closing due to blockage - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

UPDATE:

Liberty Street re-opens after closing due to blockage

By Gabby Fellows, Multi Media Producer
JAMESTOWN, Pa. -

Liberty Street in Mercer County is open after being temporarily closed due to a pole being on the street. 

A woman struck the pole with her car this morning, causing the pole to fall across the roadway. 

The driver of the vehicle has only minor injuries. 

