All Pro Dad's Day matters in Columbiana

The first Friday of every month at Joshua Dixon Elementary School in Columbiana is "All Pro Dad's Day."

"Kids come in with their dads or their father figures, any male figure in their lives, come in for a short breakfast early in the morning, a little activity," said Jeff Jackson, one of the men who brought this program to the school.

It's a simple concept: just a kid spending time with someone important in his life. Jeff Jackson and Bruce Jeffries rolled it out this past spring, part of the national All Pro Dad's Day organization. They routinely get 50 or 75 dads to come in.

"It's an opportunity for us as dads to take part in our child's education," said Brian Clancy, who was there with his son Brayden this past Friday.

"My mom's always here because she's in the PTO and he never gets to be here," said Brayden Clancy, a fourth grader at the school.

"My uncle gets to come eat breakfast with me and I don't really get to hang out with him," said fourth grader Dylan Souder.

"He asked me to come out. I thought it'd be a good thing to spend some time in the morning before I have to go to work," said Tyler Souder, Dylan's uncle. "He was really excited for me to come, so I figured I'd come join him for breakfast."

It's a way to get the dads involved, and judging by the turnout Friday morning, all they needed was that opportunity.

"Dads get a bad rap sometimes. Life's busy and there's not an opportunity maybe for them to be involved, they would be. So we're hoping this could be something where they could be involved with their child. Just to spend time, kind of strengthen that family unit," said Jeffries.

There's something magical when you sit back and watch this. You can see the bonds, see the back-and-forth, and understand how even a little time together can truly matter.

"My favorite part of All Pro Dad's Day is just to kind of look around and see dads and their kids enjoying the morning together," said Jackson.

"I think the kids really enjoy spending times with their dads or uncles or family members before they get to go to school for the day. It puts them in a good mood for the day," said Tyler Souder.

A good mood for the day, and a memory to last forever.

For more information on the national program, you can check out the All Pro Dad's Day website.