Car rolls over on Market Street

By Gabby Fellows, Multi Media Producer
BOARDMAN TWP., Ohio -

A car rolled over on Market Street near Fairlawn Avenue early Sunday morning. 

The driver hit a telephone pole before flipping his car.

He was taken to Saint Elizabeth's Hospital. 

