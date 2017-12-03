Students make blankets for Akron Children's Mahoning Valley - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Students make blankets for Akron Children's Mahoning Valley

By Caroline Collins, Weekend Anchor/Multi Media Journalist
A group of students in Campbell stayed up all night Saturday to help bring some comfort to kids with an illness. 

Christ the Good Shepherd Church hosted The Blanket- Making Lock- In for grades 7th through 12th.

The students, all from different area schools, made 250  colorful and soft blankets.

They'll be donated to Akron's Children Hospital Mahoning Valley center for cancer.

