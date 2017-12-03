Warm weather continues, but wind and rain are on the way

The mild temperatures will stick around for the beginning of the week with Monday and Tuesday's highs in the low 50's. Winds will increase during the day on Monday, and the afternoon and evening will feature gusts up to 35 mph.

Though the week will start off dry, rain will move into the Valley late Monday night, with showers throughout the day on Tuesday.

Conditions will dry out for Wednesday, but it will be much colder for the remainder of the week with highs only reaching the 30's and lows in the teens and 20's. The cold weather will be accompanied by the chance for snow showers at the end of the week.