Single engine plane crash kills 1 pilot in Portage County

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
Portage County, OH -

A pilot is dead after a single engine plane crashed into a house on Sunday night. 

Our NBC affiliate WKYC out of Cleveland, says the plane crashed into a home on Nicodemus Road in Portage County. 

WKYC reports the plane was an experimental plane out of the Portage County Airport.

Authorities say no one was home during the time of the crash.

Officials are at the scene of the crash.

