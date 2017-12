Monday will kick the week off with partly sunny skies and mild highs in the upper 50s. Monday Evening will remain dry but windy, wind gusts will reach 40 mph.

Rain begins overnight and will light and steady through Tuesday Morning. Rain can be expected to let up mid to late evening Tuesday.

After Tuesday temperatures take a big dip! Highs will remain in the 30s and upper 20s all week.

Snow is possible Thursday and Saturday.