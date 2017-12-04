UPDATE: Power restored in Boardman - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

UPDATE: Power restored in Boardman

Posted: Updated:
By J. Breen Mitchell, Assignment Editor
Connect

Power has been restored to thousands in Boardman.

According to Ohio Edison's online outage map, there are 2,038 customers without power in Boardman  as of 8:37 a.m. but it is back on as of 9:19 a.m.

Among those initially affected included the Boardman school district.

District spokesperson Amy Radinovic said classes were not disrupted as a result of the outages.

The decision to remain open was made because all of the students had already arrived to school.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Lordstown grad catches Amazon's eye with tech talk

    Lordstown grad catches Amazon's eye with tech talk

    Saturday, December 2 2017 10:15 AM EST2017-12-02 15:15:04 GMT

    If you did a little cyber Monday shopping on Amazon, there's a good chance you saw a Lordstown grad on your screen at some point. Jon Prosser has been building a following in the tech community through YouTube. 

    More >>

    If you did a little cyber Monday shopping on Amazon, there's a good chance you saw a Lordstown grad on your screen at some point. Jon Prosser has been building a following in the tech community through YouTube. 

    More >>

  • UPDATE: Power restored in Boardman

    UPDATE: Power restored in Boardman

    Monday, December 4 2017 9:20 AM EST2017-12-04 14:20:56 GMT

    Thousands are without power Monday morning in Boardman Township.

    More >>

    Thousands are without power Monday morning in Boardman Township.

    More >>

  • Several crews fight garage fire in Champion

    Several crews fight garage fire in Champion

    Monday, December 4 2017 8:20 AM EST2017-12-04 13:20:47 GMT

    Several departments were called to a fire at the corner of Shaffer Road and Airport Road in Champion Monday morning.

    More >>

    Several departments were called to a fire at the corner of Shaffer Road and Airport Road in Champion Monday morning.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms