UPDATE: Power restored in Boardman

Power has been restored to thousands in Boardman.

According to Ohio Edison's online outage map, there are 2,038 customers without power in Boardman as of 8:37 a.m. but it is back on as of 9:19 a.m.

Among those initially affected included the Boardman school district.

District spokesperson Amy Radinovic said classes were not disrupted as a result of the outages.

The decision to remain open was made because all of the students had already arrived to school.