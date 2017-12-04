Several crews fight garage fire in Champion

Several departments were called to a fire at the corner of Shaffer Road and Airport Road in Champion Monday morning.

The fire started in an attached garage just after 7 a.m.

Crews from Champion, Bazetta and Bristol responded to the scene.

The fire was contained before spreading to the house, although fire officials say there is some smoke damage to the residence.

The family living inside was home, but made it out safely.

Crews are still working to determine what caused the fire.