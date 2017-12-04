Several crews fight garage fire in Champion - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Several crews fight garage fire in Champion

By J. Breen Mitchell, Assignment Editor
Several departments were called to a fire at the corner of Shaffer Road and Airport Road in Champion Monday morning.

The fire started in an attached garage just after 7 a.m.

Crews from Champion, Bazetta and Bristol responded to the scene.

The fire was contained before spreading to the house, although fire officials say there is some smoke damage to the residence.

The family living inside was home, but made it out safely.

Crews are still working to determine what caused the fire.

  Lordstown grad catches Amazon's eye with tech talk

    If you did a little cyber Monday shopping on Amazon, there's a good chance you saw a Lordstown grad on your screen at some point. Jon Prosser has been building a following in the tech community through YouTube. 

  UPDATE: Power restored in Boardman

    Thousands are without power Monday morning in Boardman Township.

