Youngstown beating victim chases suspects, crashes truck

Youngstown Police are investigating after a man was found bleeding, in a damaged truck, after reportedly being pistol-whipped, beaten, and robbed.

According to a police report, several calls were made to 911 by witnesses who said that a male victim had been attacked by two suspects in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Tyrell Avenue.

Police say that when they arrived the victim was sitting in the driver's seat of a Ford F-150, bleeding from the head, and screaming.

Officers were able to coax the details of the incident out of the victim, and several witnesses.

The report says that the victim told officers that he was in the parking lot waiting for a friend when two suspects approached the truck.

According to the report, he "somehow" ended up outside the truck, and the suspects began punching, kicking him, and struck him in the head with a gun.

Witnesses reportedly told officers that a group of apartment residents heard the victim begin screaming for help and came outside, however, the suspects allegedly brandished their weapon and "told everyone to back off".

The suspects allegedly stole a cell phone and a wallet and ran.

Bystanders allegedly told police that after the suspects ran, the victim got into his truck, and attempted to chase them down the street. However, the victim crashed into a utility pole.

The victim was taken to the hospital for his injuries.