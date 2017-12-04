Power restored to thousands in Trumbull County - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Power restored to thousands in Trumbull County

By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
CORTLAND, Ohio -

Thousands of First Energy customers in Trumbull County are still without electricity, however, crews are on the scene making repairs. 

As of 1:30 p.m. more than 5,300 energy customers were without power. Just before 3 p.m., that number had fallen to less than 5. 

The majority of the outages were being reported in Cortland and Bazetta. 

Representatives from Ohio Edison say that a high voltage electrical line went out of service- most likely from damage by an animal or a tree branch. 

Officials say Monday's outage is not related to an earlier electrical failure in Boardman or a series of outages in Trumbull County last month. 

