Power restored to thousands in Trumbull County

Thousands of First Energy customers in Trumbull County are still without electricity, however, crews are on the scene making repairs.

As of 1:30 p.m. more than 5,300 energy customers were without power. Just before 3 p.m., that number had fallen to less than 5.

The majority of the outages were being reported in Cortland and Bazetta.

Representatives from Ohio Edison say that a high voltage electrical line went out of service- most likely from damage by an animal or a tree branch.

Officials say Monday's outage is not related to an earlier electrical failure in Boardman or a series of outages in Trumbull County last month.