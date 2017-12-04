Child rape suspect commits suicide before jury trial

A Mahoning County man accused of raping several children committed suicide just a short time before his trial was scheduled to begin.



According to the Summit County Coroner's Office, 46-year-old William Toth was pronounced dead just after 7 a.m. on Monday.

The Mahoning County Prosecutor's Office says they were not aware of the death until they arrived in court, only to find that the trial would not continue as scheduled.

Officials say Toth was found dead near Akron, however, authorities could not release the nature of Toth's death.

The Mahoning County Grand Jury indicted Toth in 2015 on four counts of rape and two counts of gross sexual imposition.

Toth was accused of raping two girls who were as young as eight and eleven-years-old at the time of the alleged assaults.

In addition to the previous allegations, Toth was accused of raping an adult female and a fifteen-year-old juvenile.

Investigators also say Toth had sexual contact with a ten-year-old and another alleged victim under thirteen years old.

The alleged crimes occurred sometime between July 1999 and October 31, 2003.

Toth was originally arrested after being found hiding in the basement of his Berlin Center home.