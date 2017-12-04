Body found in Lordstown dumpster ruled a suicide - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Body found in Lordstown dumpster ruled a suicide

Posted:
LORDSTOWN, Ohio -

The Trumbull County Coroner's Office has ruled that the body found inside a roll off dumpster in Lordstown last week was a suicide victim. 

According to the Coroner's Office, the 45-year-old victim died as a result of a hanging.

As a general rule, 21 News does not usually identify the victims of suicide. 

The Coroner says that the death happened in Ravenna, however, they were not able to provide any information on where or how. 

It is unknown yet if investigators believe the victim's body was dumped into the dumpster by another person after the suicide. 

The fire department and police were called to the Lafarge Construction Recovery Landfill at around 9:30 am on Friday after a worker discovered the body.

The dumpster was found at a busy construction site on North Chestnut Street that's the street that runs right through Downtown Ravenna and was taken directly to the dump site in Lordstown.
 

