Police release more details, say suicide victim hung himself inside Ravenna dumpster

LORDSTOWN, Ohio -

Police in Ravenna are releasing more details after a body was found in a roll off dumpster late last week. 

The Trumbull County Coroner's Office ruled on Monday that the body found inside a roll off dumpster was a suicide victim. 

According to the Coroner's Office, the 45-year-old victim died as a result of a hanging.

Ravenna Police Captain Dave Rarrick told 21 News that the investigation revealed that the victim hung himself while inside the dumpster at a construction site. 

Capt. Rarrick said that there are attachments inside the dumpster which were used. 

As a general rule, 21 News does not usually identify the victims of suicide. 

Investigators say the man hung himself while the dumpster was in Ravenna, but his body was discovered when it arrived in Lordstown. 

The dumpster was found at a busy construction site on North Chestnut Street that's the street that runs right through downtown Ravenna and was taken directly to the dump site in Lordstown.

The fire department and police were called to the Lafarge Construction Recovery Landfill at around 9:30 am on Friday after a worker discovered the body.

