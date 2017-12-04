Future of YSU's Santiago unknown after ACL tear

Francisco Santiago's senior season for the Youngstown State men's basketball team is in jeopardy.

First-year coach Jerrod Calhoun revealed the senior tore his ACL in the summer and has tried to play on it, but has been nowhere near one hundred percent.

"It certainly does not look good," stated Calhoun who said Santiago was stepped on during the Robert Morris game and they're awaiting tests results to determine if there is any further damage.

"We're waiting on those results to determine whether we're shutting him down or moving forward for one more come back," stated Calhoun who said after consulting with Santiago, his parents and doctors, he was given the clearance to play even with the tear.

"It's been tough, he's one of our leaders," stated Jeremiah Ferguson who assumed the point guard role in Santiago's absence. "It hurts to not see him out there his senior season, but we have to move forward and play."

Santiago played in eight of the nine games and made one start. He's averaged 12 minutes a game.