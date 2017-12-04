Future of YSU's Santiago unknown after ACL tear - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Future of YSU's Santiago unknown after ACL tear

Posted: Updated:
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Francisco Santiago's senior season for the Youngstown State men's basketball team is in jeopardy.

First-year coach Jerrod Calhoun revealed the senior tore his ACL in the summer and has tried to play on it, but has been nowhere near one hundred percent.

"It certainly does not look good," stated Calhoun who said Santiago was stepped on during the Robert Morris game and they're awaiting tests results to determine if there is any further damage.

"We're waiting on those results to determine whether we're shutting him down or moving forward for one more come back," stated Calhoun who said after consulting with Santiago, his parents and doctors, he was given the clearance to play even with the tear.

"It's been tough, he's one of our leaders," stated Jeremiah Ferguson who assumed the point guard role in Santiago's absence. "It hurts to not see him out there his senior season, but we have to move forward and play."

Santiago played in eight of the nine games and made one start. He's averaged 12 minutes a game.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Lordstown grad catches Amazon's eye with tech talk

    Lordstown grad catches Amazon's eye with tech talk

    Saturday, December 2 2017 10:15 AM EST2017-12-02 15:15:04 GMT

    If you did a little cyber Monday shopping on Amazon, there's a good chance you saw a Lordstown grad on your screen at some point. Jon Prosser has been building a following in the tech community through YouTube. 

    More >>

    If you did a little cyber Monday shopping on Amazon, there's a good chance you saw a Lordstown grad on your screen at some point. Jon Prosser has been building a following in the tech community through YouTube. 

    More >>

  • Police investigating burglary, arson at councilman's home

    Police investigating burglary, arson at councilman's home

    Monday, December 4 2017 6:05 PM EST2017-12-04 23:05:53 GMT

    Newton Falls Township Police are investigating after a township leader's home was burglarized Monday afternoon. 

    More >>

    Newton Falls Township Police are investigating after a township leader's home was burglarized Monday afternoon. 

    More >>

  • First holiday shipping deadline approaching

    First holiday shipping deadline approaching

    Monday, December 4 2017 5:32 PM EST2017-12-04 22:32:49 GMT

    Shipping gifts, greeting cards, and bundles of cookies- Americans are expected to ship more than 15 billion pieces of mail and 850 million packages this holiday season. The extra rush means getting your packages to the post office in time is extra important. 

    More >>

    Shipping gifts, greeting cards, and bundles of cookies- Americans are expected to ship more than 15 billion pieces of mail and 850 million packages this holiday season. The extra rush means getting your packages to the post office in time is extra important. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms