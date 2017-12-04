Warren offers safe space for e-commerce exchanges - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Warren offers safe space for e-commerce exchanges

By Lindsay McCoy, WFMJ Weekend Today Anchor
WARREN, Ohio -

The city of Warren is now offering a safe place for people who buy and sell items online.

A Safe Exchange Zone is now set up outside of the Warren Municipal Building. 

Three yellow parking spaces are now available for those who need to exchange items sold on e-commerce sites.

"More and more people are doing business online and the more you see of that, the more the need grows for having a safe place in order to be able to complete those transactions," Enzo Cantalamessa said, safety and service director for the city of Warren.

He says it was important to offer a well-lit area with 24-hour surveillance. The parking spots are situated outside of the Warren City Police Department.

The parking spaces can also be used for custody exchanges.

The effort reduce violence and crimes, including theft, comes at a time when Cantalamessa says the city fire and police departments are urging residents to be cautious during the holiday season. 

From packages left on door steps to an unfamiliar vehicle parked on neighborhood streets, Cantalamessa says residents are encouraged to contact authorities if they notice anything suspicious.

