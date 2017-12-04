Police investigating burglary, arson at councilman's home

Newton Falls Township Police are investigating after a township leader's home was burglarized Monday afternoon.

Chief Gene Fixler tells 21 News that shortly after 1 p.m. a suspect broke into the home of councilman John Baryak on S. Canal Street.

Fixler said that jewelry and other items had been taken from inside the home.

The investigation is also looking into an attempted arson in the home, however, Chief Fixler could not say where the fire had been lit, or if anything was damaged.

Fixler said the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations was called out to assist with collecting fingerprints and DNA.

The situation is still under investigation.

Chief Fixler said the department is not ready to disclose whether they have any suspects in mind.