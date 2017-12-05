Youngstown fashion show raises money to help children with special needs

A fashion show hosted in Youngstown Monday evening shined a light on those with disabilities.

The 2017 Fashion Show and Vendor Fair at Highway Tabernacle Church helped benefit Special Touch Ministry, which is an organization that helps families with special needs children.

A shopping center was set up before and after the event to raise money as well.

Vendors including "Creations by Cody," Lularoe, Premier Designs and Avon took part selling goods to get folks started on their holiday shopping.

The fashion show consisted of all models who have special needs.

21 News Midday Anchor Jennifer Brindisi emceed the event.