Pedestrian sent to hospital after being struck by car in Austintown

By Lauren Stebelton, Multi Media Producer
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio -

One person was sent to the hospital after a car hit a pedestrian in Austintown Monday afternoon.

The accident happened around 4:15 p.m. at the intersection of Mahoning Avenue and Marcia Drive.

Troopers said the person hit was taken to the hospital, but suffers non-life threatening injuries.

