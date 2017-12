Tuesday rain is likely throughout the morning. Any rain will be out of the area by the middle of Tuesday afternoon. Winds will pick up to 20 mph in the morning and gusts could be as high as 35 mph.

Tuesday Night will be dry with clearing skies. Lows will be in the mid to upper 20s. Wednesday will feature sunny to mostly sunny skies and highs near 40.

Highs don't break freezing the remainder of the week. Snow is a possibility for the weekend and many may see their first accumulations of the year!