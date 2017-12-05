Police: Tire stolen from elderly woman, suspect caught red-handed

Warren police say a 26-year-old man has been charged with receiving stolen property, after getting caught putting a stolen tire on his car.

According to a police report, a 70-year-old woman was attempting to drive her Chevy Malibu from a housing complex on Perkins Drive. The victim told police that when she attempted to move the car, the back end dropped and fell off of two red bricks, which were holding the car up.

The report says that the victims were able to tell police that just around the corner in a nearby building in the same complex, there was a Chevy Cruze on a jack.

Police say that officers went to that garage and saw the car was propped up, with a tire laying nearby.

The tire matched the description and size of the victim's missing tire.

Officers say 26-year-old Nicholas Decost approached them and said that his tires had been slashed too. Decost reportedly told officers that the tire had been in the back of his truck the whole time.

However, police say that when they asked Decost where he got it he told them that it came from a job selling tires, but he could not name the store.

The report says Decost then changed the story and said he received the tire while working for a towing company, but again, could not name the company.

Finally, Decost told officers that he didn't want to admit anything because "people get killed over this stuff."

Police say they searched Decost's car and found several of the same bricks that the victim's car had been propped up on.

Decost appeared in court Tuesday morning and pleaded not guilty to one charge of receiving stolen property.

Decost was released on a $2,500 bond of his recognizance. He is scheduled to appear back in court in January.