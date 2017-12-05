Hiding suspect falls through ceiling in front of officer

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania man hiding from police in the crawl space of his girlfriend's home has been taken into custody after he fell through the ceiling directly in front of an officer.

Police were searching the Scranton home Sunday for 29-year-old Justin Thompson, who was wanted on charges of assault and harassment.

The (Scranton) Times-Tribune reports that officers found Thompson in the crawl space and tried to grab him. He was able to get away, but then plunged into the kitchen, where an officer was waiting.

Police say there were children nearby when Thompson fell, leading to a charge of endangering the welfare of children. He also picked up charges of resisting arrest and reckless endangerment.

His girlfriend was charged with hindering apprehension.

No attorney information is available.

Information from: The Times-Tribune, http://thetimes-tribune.com/

