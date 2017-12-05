Man dies by stray bullet from shooting that also killed teen

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Police in central Ohio say gunfire aimed at an SUV full of teenagers killed one teen along with a man in a nearby home who was likely hit by a stray bullet as he slept.

Columbus police say officers found 33-year-old Severen Clayborn after noticing bullet holes in the home behind where two people opened fire on the vehicle Monday morning. Investigators say the attackers, who fled, used high-powered firearms in the shooting on the city's west side.

The younger victim, 17-year-old Quentin William Smith, was found in an alley and died at a hospital. A Columbus schools spokesman says Smith was a sophomore at West High School.

Police say they questioned two teenage witnesses who were in the SUV and are searching for another teen who was with them.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.