Report: Mueller subpoenas bank records in Russia probe

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) - A German business newspaper is reporting that former FBI director Robert Mueller has subpoenaed records from Deutsche Bank as part of his investigation into possible Russian involvement in the U.S. presidential election campaign.

The report in the Handelsblatt newspaper cites only "informed circles." Several other media outlets had similar reports, also citing anonymous sources familiar with the situation.

A bank spokesman said Tuesday that Deutsche Bank had no comment.

Handelsblatt said it was not clear whether the records demand sought information regarding U.S. President Donald Trump or on other members of his circle. It said the subpoena was received several weeks ago.

Deutsche Bank has been one of the few major banks willing to regularly lend to Trump, who alienated large banks in New York with his past financial troubles. Over the years, the bank's cumulative loans to Trump added up to billions, and loans originally worth $300 million remain outstanding.

In May, five Democratic members of the House of Representatives sent a letter to Deutsche Bank CEO John Cryan asking the bank to turn in any records relating to Trump's accounts and any ties to Russia. The bank refused, saying it had to respect legal requirements to keep client data private.

