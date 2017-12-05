Hadi and Leetonia School District mutually agree to part ways

The Leetonia football program is looking for a new head football coach after Hadi Hadi and the district mutually agreed to part ways.

"Hadi and the district mutually agreed to go our separate ways," said Leetonia Athletic Director Ed Ridgeway.

In three seasons, Hadi was 2-28, including a winless 2017 campaign.

According to Ridgeway, the district will post the position internally for 10 days.

