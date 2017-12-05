Russian Olympic Committee banned from PyeongChang, athletes can compete

The leading force of Russia's Olympic program has been suspended from competing in the 2018 winter Olympics in PyeongChang.

The International Olympic Committee announced on Tuesday that although the committee is banned from this round of the Olympics, athletes may still compete.

However, all Russian athletes must meet strict stipulations. They will not be permitted to wear Russian uniforms, march under the Russian flag, and must register as an "Olympic Athlete from Russia."

The announcement follows a 17-month investigation, called the Schmid Report, into an alleged doping scandal on behalf of Russian officials.

According to the IOC the investigation revealed "the systemic manipulation of the anti-doping rules and system in Russia, through the Disappearing Positive Methodology and during the Olympic Winter Games Sochi 2014, as well as the various levels of administrative, legal and contractual responsibility, resulting from the failure to respect the respective obligations of the various entities involved."

As a result of the investigation the former Minister of Sport, Mr. Vitaly Mutko, and his then Deputy Minister, Mr. Yuri Nagornykh, from any participation in all future Olympic Games.

Several other Russian officials have been removed from the planning commission for the 2022 Beijing Olympics and from the IOC Board.

The athletes from Russia will be invited by a panel of objective officials to the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018 according to the following guidelines:

This panel will be guided in its decisions by the following principles:

It can only consider athletes who have qualified according to the qualification standards of their respective sport.

Athletes must be considered clean to the satisfaction of this panel:

Athletes must not have been disqualified or declared ineligible for any Anti-Doping Rule Violation.

Athletes must have undergone all the pre-Games targeted tests recommended by the Pre-Games Testing Task Force.

Athletes must have undergone any other testing requirements specified by the panel to ensure a level playing field.

The IOC, at its absolute discretion, will ultimately determine the athletes to be invited from the list.

These invited athletes will participate, be it in individual or team competitions, in the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018 under the name "Olympic Athlete from Russia (OAR)". They will compete with a uniform bearing this name and under the Olympic Flag. The Olympic Anthem will be played in any ceremony.

These invited athletes will enjoy the same technical and logistical support as any other Olympic athlete.

The panel, at its absolute discretion, will determine an invitation list for support staff and officials.

This panel will be guided in its decisions by the following principles:

No member of the leadership of the Russian Olympic Team at the Olympic Winter Games Sochi 2014 can be included on the invitation list.

No coach or medical doctor whose athlete has been found to have committed an Anti-Doping Rule Violation can be included on the invitation list. All coaches and medical doctors included on the invitation list must sign a declaration to this effect.

Any other requirement considered necessary to protect the integrity of the Olympic Games.

The IOC, at its absolute discretion, will ultimately determine the support staff and officials to be invited from the list.

The complete announcement from the IOC can be found here.

