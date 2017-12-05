Youngstown Lions Club hosts special Christmas party

For 97 straight years the Youngstown Lions Club has made Christmastime extra special for those with special needs in the valley.

The Lions Club held their annual Christmas party at the Saxon club in Youngstown for visually impaired and special needs students from around the valley.

The students get lunch and is visited by Santa himself who delivers presents to everyone.

Lions member, Mike Metzinger, said, "Anything we can do to make their Christmas that much better. you don't know their situation at home this might be their best Christmas gift."

Over a hundred children took part in Tuesday's Christmas party.